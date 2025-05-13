Launches
Phala Cloud
Phala Cloud
Zero-trust cloud for safe AGI
Build and run safe AGI on Phala Cloud— a zero-trust confidential compute platform for AI teams. Spin up TEE CPU & GPUs in seconds, keep AI encrypted end-to-end. Get 30 days of free credits on launch.
Developer Tools
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Phala Cloud
Zero-trust cloud for safe AGI
71
Points
2
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Phala Cloud by
Phala Cloud
was hunted by
Marvin Tong
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Marvin Tong
. Featured on May 15th, 2025.
Phala Cloud
is not rated yet. This is Phala Cloud's first launch.