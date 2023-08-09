Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Ph.D. Compass
Ph.D. Compass

Ph.D. Compass

Guides you through your journey🏛️

Free Options
Embed
Embarking on a Ph.D. journey? Excitement and nerves combined? Relax, we understand. Introducing the Ph.D. Compass: Your Ulysses in academia. Navigate with ease using our Notion template.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Notion
 by
Ph.D. Compass
Amplitude
Amplitude
Ad
Demystify the journey to product-market fit
About this launch
Ph.D. Compass
Ph.D. CompassGuides you through your journey🏛️
1review
48
followers
Ph.D. Compass by
Ph.D. Compass
was hunted by
Felix
in Productivity, Education, Notion. Made by
Nicole Demarchi
and
Tona | Notion for Academics
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
Ph.D. Compass
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Ph.D. Compass's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Vote chart
Comments
10
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-