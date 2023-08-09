Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Ph.D. Compass
Ph.D. Compass
Guides you through your journey🏛️
Visit
Upvote 30
30% off the Pro Version
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Embarking on a Ph.D. journey? Excitement and nerves combined? Relax, we understand. Introducing the Ph.D. Compass: Your Ulysses in academia. Navigate with ease using our Notion template.
Launched in
Productivity
Education
Notion
by
Ph.D. Compass
Amplitude
Ad
Demystify the journey to product-market fit
About this launch
Ph.D. Compass
Guides you through your journey🏛️
1
review
48
followers
Follow for updates
Ph.D. Compass by
Ph.D. Compass
was hunted by
Felix
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Notion
. Made by
Nicole Demarchi
and
Tona | Notion for Academics
. Featured on August 12th, 2023.
Ph.D. Compass
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Ph.D. Compass's first launch.
Upvotes
30
Comments
10
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report