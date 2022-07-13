Products
Ranked #10 for today
Pflow Petri-Net Editor
Construct and visualize Petri-Nets using JS or Lua
Pflow is an open source Golang tool for working with Petri-Net models.
Pflow supports live-editing and exporting models to HTML formatted docs.
For Developers, an internal Domain Specific Langauges (DSL) allows for nets to be declared in JS or Lua.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
About this launch
Construct and Visualize Petri-Nets using JS or Lua
0
reviews
4
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Matthew York
in
Design Tools
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Matthew York
. Featured on July 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Pflow Petri-Net editor's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#10
Weekly rank
#131
