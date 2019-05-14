Log InSign up
PewDiePie Game

A simple game based on Pewdiepie's subscriber count

A simple presistent subscribe counter game, that shows a "gap" between Pewdiepie and T-series.

Tap as much as possible to get Lasagna OR Curry. Use it to increase live sub count on pewdiepie vs t series fight!
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mike KuzmenkoMaker@mike_kuzmenko · Indie Game Developer
I think everyone was looking for the pewdiepie vs t-series war, so i've made a simple game, in accord with that story. It will gives you some fun =)
Daniel Ward@topdawgcausting
Very drug addict design lol
Mike KuzmenkoMaker@mike_kuzmenko · Indie Game Developer
@topdawgcausting Thank you =) Let me know if you have any suggestions about game =)
Alexander Payne@payne_at_aaa
Very funny game haha thanks
Mike KuzmenkoMaker@mike_kuzmenko · Indie Game Developer
@payne_at_aaa Thank you =) Let me know if you have any suggestions about game =)
