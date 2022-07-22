Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Petterr
Ranked #20 for today
Petterr
The pet care super app
Visit
Upvote 3
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Petterr is a feature-rich pet care and services platform. On Petterr, pet parents can easily discover, book, and manage personalized care for their pets including pet sitting, dog walking, and pet day care and much more.
Launched in
Web App
,
Pets
by
Petterr
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
Petterr
The pet care superapp
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Petterr by
Petterr
was hunted by
Povana Kokalera
in
Web App
,
Pets
. Made by
Povana Kokalera
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Petterr
is not rated yet. This is Petterr's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#165
Report