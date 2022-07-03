Products
Home
→
Product
→
Petroka
Ranked #17 for today
Petroka
The best assistant for any teachers
Petroka is an awesome product that helps private teaches in different areas focus on teaching. We automating all aspects of teaching boring routine from schedule management to payment handling and notifications.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Payments
,
Education
by
Petroka
About this launch
Petroka
The best assistant for any teachers
Petroka by
Petroka
was hunted by
Petr Penner
in
Productivity
,
Payments
,
Education
. Made by
Petr Penner
. Featured on July 4th, 2022.
Petroka
is not rated yet. This is Petroka's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#17
Weekly rank
#16
