Petcube Play 2 & Petcube Bites 2

Hey Product Hunt! Yaroslav here with Petcube. Excited to announce the release of our two new pet cameras. It took us two years to reimagine the products. Petcube Play 2 and Petcube Bites 2 have been completely redesigned and re-engineered to be the ultimate assistants for busy pet parents, home or away. They come with a 180º ultra wide-angle lens for the full-room coverage, premium two-way audio with 4-microphone array and a speaker bar, and enhanced connectivity, now supporting 5 GHz Wi-Fi. Both devices also feature 1080p HD live streaming video and crystal clear night vision. For Petcube Play 2, the laser toy has been re-engineered to move much smoother and with greater precision. Petcube Bites 2 got more compact, while an updated treat flinging mechanism supports a wider selection of treat sizes, allows for better portion control, and works faster and quieter. With Amazon Alexa built-in, Play 2 and Bites 2 are the first pet cameras that double as smart speakers. If you’re busy at home, use your voice to play with Buddy, order treats for Felix, and access more than 80,000 Alexa skills, all with your Petcube camera. Just ask Alexa. For added peace of mind, there are Petcube Care subscriptions that provide extra security with video history, smart alerts, and pet care perks. Using powerful AI technology, Care understands what pets are doing, registering important events like cat, dog or human movements, barks or meows, and helps to discover any abnormal behaviors. Care Membership also connects dozens of services a modern pet parent needs, like dog walking, pet food, vet services, pet insurance, and more from leading brands like Mars Petcare, Wellness, Rover, Wag!, Audible, BISSELL, Vetted, and many others, allowing pet parents to save over $500 per year. At Petcube, we keep bringing innovation into the pet care industry to help understand animals better. Pets are family and they deserve our best effort. Appreciate the upvotes! Hit me up with questions.
Love it! Now I want a cat to do a laser thing
Got real goosebumps after watching the video! Great job @yaroslav_azhnyuk @alexneskin @_klen and the whole Petcube squad 🤘 Another great product from a great team. If you care about your pet – Petcube is must-have. I've been using Petcube Camera for quite a long time already, the quality is top notch and experience is just magical. Definitely, recommend! 🙂 Looking forward to trying new Petcube Bites.
Wow! Looks awesome! Love the laser thing-ding
Very cool :))!
