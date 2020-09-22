discussion
Yaroslav Azhnyuk
Maker
CEO, Petcube
Hey PH community! Yaroslav here with Petcube. I’m excited to announce the launch of our brand new product — Petcube Cam. The smart camera comes with 1080p HD video, smooth 2-way audio, night vision mode, AI-powered sound and motion alerts, and tons of other features making it a perfect assistant for modern pet parents. For the first time ever a camera has Vet Chat feature, which means as soon as you spot something alarming on the video you can talk about it to a professional veterinarian. There are other affordable cameras on the market, but none of them were built with pet parents in mind. Petcube Cam is not only the best hardware in a pet camera, but the best software as well. From a variety of placement options, to computer vision used for animal recognition, to options of securely sharing your camera within family, it is designed ground up for pet parents. Here’s a little Cam video we enjoyed shooting - https://youtu.be/mxZGIAM_EH4. You can order one right now on Amazon. BTW Petcube Cam makes the perfect gift for families with pets. Ask me anything and many thanks for the upvotes.
Adore products you produce, great job, good luck with the new device launch!
Awesome, love it! Great work!
Love the commercial! It ROCKS!))
@illya_krupenikov yeah, it ROCKS HEAVILY )) This one has to be played with the sound on, for sure! :)
