PetaNetra
Navigate your way
PetaNetra is an application that uses Augmented Reality (AR) technology to help visually impaired people navigate independently in indoor public spaces to be more comfortable and independent.
Launched in
Augmented Reality
,
Tech
,
Inclusivity
by
PetaNetra
About this launch
PetaNetra
Navigate Your Way
PetaNetra by
PetaNetra
was hunted by
Indra Kusuma
in
Augmented Reality
,
Tech
,
Inclusivity
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
PetaNetra
is not rated yet. This is PetaNetra's first launch.
