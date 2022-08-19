Products
Petals
Ranked #5 for today
Petals
An open source app to help users quit or control weed usage
The Open Source app Petals aims to help its users to either quit weed, reduce usage or simply know how much they're using. - Track consumption - Track usage - See statistics to understand your consumption - Export and Import as simple CSV files
Launched in
Android
,
GitHub
,
Cannabis
by
Petals
About this launch
Petals
An open source app to help users quit or control weed usage
Petals by
Petals
was hunted by
Leonardo Colman Lopes
in
Android
,
GitHub
,
Cannabis
. Made by
Leonardo Colman Lopes
. Featured on August 20th, 2022.
Petals
is not rated yet. This is Petals's first launch.
