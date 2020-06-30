Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Nuno Maduro 💡
Maker
Hey 👋🏻 If you are a PHP developer, this product will make your life easier. Pest is a testing framework built for humans — it's simple, minimal, and elegant. ✓ Documentation: https://pestphp.com. ✓ Source code: https://github.com/pestphp/pest. PEST is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
Upvote (4)Share
I use it daily. Great work @enunomaduro 👏
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@rashidlaasri Thanks! ☺️
UpvoteShare
Making tests in PHP is really fun with PEST! Thanks for your work @enunomaduro
UpvoteShare