PEST

Pest is a testing framework with a focus on simplicity.

Pest is a Testing Framework with a focus on simplicity. It was carefully crafted to bring the joy of testing to PHP.
Discussion
Nuno Maduro 💡
Maker
Hey 👋🏻 If you are a PHP developer, this product will make your life easier. Pest is a testing framework built for humans — it's simple, minimal, and elegant. ✓ Documentation: https://pestphp.com. ✓ Source code: https://github.com/pestphp/pest. PEST is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.
Rachid Laasri
I use it daily. Great work @enunomaduro 👏
Nuno Maduro 💡
Maker
@rashidlaasri Thanks! ☺️
Simon Depelchin
Making tests in PHP is really fun with PEST! Thanks for your work @enunomaduro
