Nikhil Chainani
Perspectico AI is an AI-powered value matching tool for companies to evaluate and screen candidates better. We recently helped Dineout (A times internet company, to carry out a campus hiring drive in over 8 cities with 1650+ applications in just 8 days. Our product saves time and cost by over 1/10 on an average and we are getting a good number of clients to use it. Perspectico is currently backed by Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business studies Innovation and Incubation Foundation, Uincept and Numa. Our idea and team have evolved over the past 2 years and we finally are a team all set for the next level. Prior to founding Perspectico in 2017, I was the part of Investment banking team at Nomura (EMEA-TMT). There, I was also the part of the recruitment and training vertical and hence hold some knowledge about this sector. During my college days, I had an Edtech Venture, Contangrow. Again, that gave me a brief idea about the sector. We are seeking growth capital and also have a soft commitment on board. I would love to hear your inputs about Perspectico AI and about our funding needs.
