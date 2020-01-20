Personas Tool by FlowMapp
Build empathy. Tell a story.
Explore the user's expectations, concerns, and motivations with the Personas Tool and supercharge your design process through a deep understanding of the target audience.
Andrey Kovalev
Maker
Aloha, creators 🏄♂️ We’re excited to release the third major function of FlowMapp UX platform here on Product Hunt! «If you want to understand how a lion hunts don’t go to the zoo. Go to the jungle», Jim Stengel. One of the biggest product development mistakes is the lack of customer understanding. It is all about solving existing and viable problems for users. That is why we believe that Personas matter. Having a comprehensive understanding of your customers is the key to creating a product your users will fall in love with ❤️ 🧝♂️🧜♂️🧞♂️🧟♂️🧙♀️🦸♂️🕵️♀️ — tell your users story: who they are, what do they like, what are their needs and goals, what do they afraid of, what are the behavior patterns, what issues do they face every day? ⚙️ We tried to make the tool as convenient as possible: — Drag and Drop + Snaping. — Presets and objects library. — Customizable interface. — Export and share functionality. — User flows integration. — Team collaboration. 🚷 When Personas fail? When there is no customer discovery under it, or when it doesn't support rest development stages, or contain useless information. So, be focused! You can find several Personas examples inside demo project http://bit.ly/2RFtqVc and as a bonus, we have created Star Wars Family Tree in case you have forgotten who is Luke's father http://bit.ly/35EwlDc 🤖 🎉 To celebrate the launch, as usual, we prepare a special Product Hunt promo code WELOVEPRODUCTHUNTERS — a 40% discount for all monthly subscription plans works for 1 year in general. 💬 We’re really looking forward to your feedback. Feel free to message us if you have any questions — we are here around all day! 🙌 Thank you all for joining us! Psst... 👂 Personas Tool is the last bridge that leads our UX platform to the next big thing — Customer Journey Map. Stay tuned!
Good job! It's real quick and easy
Looks pretty nice and useful! :)
Useful tool & nice product.
I think that's great function. Great job!
