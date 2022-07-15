Products
Personas for Trello Power-Up
Personas for Trello Power-Up
Create your Personas right in Trello. Assign them to cards.
Personas for Trello brings shared understanding of personas and customer-focused work to product teams who live and breathe in Trello.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
,
UX Design
by
Personas for Trello
About this launch
Personas for Trello
Make customer focus a core part of daily work & decisions
Personas for Trello Power-Up by
Personas for Trello
was hunted by
Sandor Szabo
in
Productivity
,
Maker Tools
,
UX Design
. Made by
Sandor Szabo
. Featured on July 19th, 2022.
Personas for Trello
is not rated yet. This is Personas for Trello's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#47
