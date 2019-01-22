Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Personalization by Instapage

Personalization by Instapage

Maximize conversions with 1:1 ad-to-page personalization

get it

Personalization by Instapage empowers you to tap into audience data to extend the personalized ad and campaign experience beyond the click, into the landing page. For the first time, you can create and optimize unique post-click experiences for each target audience in minutes and at scale - enabling true personalization that maximizes conversions.

Around the web
Create Unique Experiences and 1:1 Ad-To-Page Personalization with InstapageLast updated on by Tyson Quick in Instapage Updates, Marketing Personalization Advertising audience data has exploded in the past decade with Facebook claiming to have 98 data points on users and Google having its own massive data collection. MarTech platforms have skyrocketed too, which now comprises more than 7,000 technologies.
Instapage

Reviews

Milos Mijatovic
Taylen Peterson 🎈
Serban Cosmin
 +21 reviews

Discussion

Hunter
Tyson Quick
Tyson Quick
Makers
Paweł Wiszowaty
Paweł Wiszowaty
Ivan Aleksic
Ivan Aleksic
Tyson Quick
Tyson Quick
Susanne Weng
Susanne Weng
Saranya Babu
Saranya Babu
Yon Xiao
Yon Xiao
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Tyson Quick
Tyson QuickMaker@tysonquick · CEO Instapage
Tyson here, CEO at Instapage. Today we’re launching something that is personally very exciting for me as an entrepreneur and can immensely benefit the AdTech and MarTech community on Product Hunt. With this launch we are taking the first step to make 1:1 ad-to-page personalization a reality. As we evolved from a landing page builder to an advertising post-click optimization platform, we discovered a huge inefficiency in the digital advertising market - marketers are not tapping into the power of audience data to maximize conversions. After countless hours of market and user research, product scoping and building, we're announcing the Instapage Personalization solution. Personalization maximizes conversions with 1:1 personalized post-click experiences. We are the first and only company in the market to automate ad-to-page personalization. With Personalization you can: -Create any number of unique page experiences for a landing page -Attach experiences to specific audiences (currently based on UTM parameters) -Serve the right experience in real-time to the right audience -Automatically fall back to a default experience for audiences not attached to any experience -Add or delete experiences from a page in real-time -Create variations for a page experience to split test within a certain audience -Identify high-performing audiences by tracking metrics at audience level To learn more about our Personalization solution and how our technology works, visit our blog post (linked above). Check it out and let us know what you think. We'll be checking comments all day and answering your questions.
Upvote (8)·
Nicolai Doreng-Stearns
Nicolai Doreng-Stearns@nicolai_doreng_stearns1 · Senior UX Designer at Instapage
A lot of hard work coming together right here. Super stoked.
Upvote (4)·