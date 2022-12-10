Products
Home
→
Product
→
Personality.marketing
Ranked #13 for today
Personality.marketing
Target on personality & stop wasting marketing budget
Free
This tool lets you discover your brand personality and gives you campaign suggestions so you can optimize your campaign, making its performance go through the roof.
Launched in
API
,
Marketing
by
Personality.marketing
About this launch
Personality.marketing
Discover your product's personality to boost its performance
0
reviews
2
followers
Personality.marketing by
Personality.marketing
was hunted by
Gijs Heerkens
in
API
,
Marketing
. Made by
Gijs Heerkens
. Featured on December 11th, 2022.
Personality.marketing
is not rated yet. This is Personality.marketing 's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#13
Week rank
#217
Report