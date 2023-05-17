Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Developer tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
PersonalGpt
PersonalGpt
Personalized OpenAi Chat Gpt Extension CodeBase
Visit
Upvote 3
50% off
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
your own personal gpt extension . you can use multiple open ai models usage syntax gpt3: prompt ; (semicolon) you can add more models accourding to your need . fully customizable . selling full source code you can modify / repourpose / resell
Launched in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Tech
by
PersonalGpt
Microsoft Clarity
Ad
Heatmaps, session recordings, insights - free forever
About this launch
PersonalGpt
Personalized OpenAi Chat Gpt Extension CodeBase
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
PersonalGpt by
PersonalGpt
was hunted by
aditya dand
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Tech
. Made by
aditya dand
. Featured on May 18th, 2023.
PersonalGpt
is not rated yet. This is PersonalGpt's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report