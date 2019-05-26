Personal sticker maker for WhatsApp where you can create your own stickers and add them to your WhatsApp. The sticker maker has an in-built image editor with cropping, adding texts, emojis, decorations & more features to help you create beautiful stickers.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Mark O'NolanMaker@marky_nolan · Indie Hacker, Growth at Codegiant.io
Hey there 👋 Stickers and Emojis are taking over texting apps these days 😺 I am happy to showcase my new app that intends to make our everyday communication on WhatsApp 📱 better through WhatsApp Stickers. With this app, you can not only create your own stickers to express yourself, but also browse through and existing collection of trending & cool stickers. Stickers will be updated on regular basis based on user requests. The Sticker Studio 🖊️ has below features - ✅Crop images ✅Add Emojis ✅Add Decorations ✅Add Colored texts ✅Zoom in/out ✅Rotate images Feel free to give it a try and leave a feedback. Currently, the app is only on android.
Upvote Share·