Charles
Maker
Hello Product hunters! I'm Charles, co-founder of Personal Print. We are very excited to launch here on product hunt! Personal Print has one main goal: make your customers come back to your store. We know for a fact that for 75% of online stores, 9 customers out of 10 NEVER purchase again. Yet they keep spending money online on similar products. Most of the time, brand memorization is at fault. Personal-print is here to enhance brand presence at the moment when customers are the most receptive: unboxing. Partner stores testing it with us have seen up to 3'600 organic publications of their thank-you notes on Instagram in just 12 months, generating considerable word-of-mouth referrals. Here are some of our features which will help you create a unique unboxing experience for your customers: - A library of beautiful templates - A drag and drop tool to build your own Thank-You notes in a few clicks - The usual Shopify liquid tags to build personalized notes - A smart algorithm which recognizes returning customers and matches the right message depending on their order number (for example thank them at their first order, tell them about your brand at their second, give them a discount at their third) - Personalized discount codes to the first name of each customer (i.e. "20off-for-John-123" ) can be printed on each card, with a time limit to redeem. - One click fulfillment, batch print from the order page - No special printer required I would be happy to answer your questions and get some feedback!
