Personal Finance Guides

Personal finance guides for your financial freedom

Use Finny Personal Finance Guides to manage all aspects of your financial life and achieve financial independence.
Hey Hunters 👋 This is Milan, maker of Personal Finance Guides. My team and I created the Guides out of our own frustration with personal finance resources today. Start researching any money problem on the web, and you’ll find a ton of advertisements and promoted results. The Personal Finance Guides are ad- and promotion-free, and they cover all aspects of your financial life you need to be on top of. Here are the key features: 💥money guides for people all ages; 💥money management for the current times (frugality & unemployment); 💥debt repayment guides; 💥credit scores and credit reporting; 💥homes and mortgages; 💥cash management & high-yield savings; 💥investing in a simple way. You will need to log in if you’d like to use Finny for a while--we simply need to know you're a legit person if you're asking questions and expect us to answer. Logging in is quick--leverage your Google or Facebook credentials. Who is Finny made for? According to a CNBC study, 75% of Americans claim they’re ‘winging it’ when it comes to managing their own money. And most of us don’t have a professional financial advisor. This product is for anyone living in the United States who’d like some financial guidance in their life, and on-demand answers to their money questions. We’re not a financial advice company--instead we focus on financial education and coaching. Special Product Hunt offer If you’d like to try Finny for free for 7 days, please use this link. Finny costs $8.25 a month (paid annually), roughly the price of two lattes. Thank you for considering Finny! Feel free to comment below and ask me anything.
