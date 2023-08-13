Products
Home
→
Product
→
Personal Dictionary
Personal Dictionary
Store words you find online or reading books
Free
When learning a new word you can store it in your personal dictionary. Use generative AI to define words for you and match a multitude of terms outside the dictionary. Additionally, you can add context or use folders to categorize your words.
Launched in
Education
Languages
by
Personal Dictionary
About this launch
was hunted by
Thorne Wolfenbarger
in
Education
,
Languages
. Made by
Thorne Wolfenbarger
. Featured on August 14th, 2023.
Personal Dictionary
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Personal Dictionary's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
