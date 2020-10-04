Personal Best
Shaun Donnelly
I started to learn iOS development during lockdown earlier this year, and decided to build a workout-tracking app because I was exercising a lot. It's been really fun building on top of Apple's HealthKit APIs to find cool stats about my workouts that are otherwise hidden from view. The initial release back in May was very basic, and since then I've worked through a lot of nights to get it to a good place where it provides real value for people. Unlike some other workout apps, I'm only charging a small fee to unlock everything, with no recurring subscriptions or annoying upselling every time you open the app. So far it's gone really well! Personal Best was mention in 9to5Mac and TechCrunch's iOS 14 roundups, which brought in a lot of downloads. Now I'm working hard to add more features people will find useful, like notifications and setting goals. I'm doing this alongside my day job, so it cane sometimes be challenging to find time, but I'm having fun with it.
