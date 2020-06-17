  1. Home
Perpetua Project

Curated events for investors, operators & founders

Because relationships give you an edge.
Join our curated network that brings you live and digital private events on topics you want to discuss with members you want to meet.
Tristan Pollock
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Who doesn't love thoughtfully curated events!?
Erica Amatori
Erica Amatori
Maker
@pollock Soooooo true!
Tristan Pollock
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
@ericaamatori what event are you most excited about coming up?
Erica Amatori
Erica Amatori
Maker
Thanks for posting Perpetua Project, Tristan! What started as 20-person dinners around specific industries ended up growing to 100+ person events. Though during these times, we offer virtual panels with Founders, Partners, and Senior Operators to our curated network, in addition to other resources.
Bryan Wish
Bryan Wish
Wow, I think this is exceptional and a different way of doing it. Networking is by far the number 1 skill that has helped me throughout my life and I think you'll take this far Erica!!
Sarah Wood
Sarah Wood
This is awesome!!!
Erica Amatori
Erica Amatori
Maker
@sarah_wood1 Woo - we think so too ;)
Alexis Teixeira
Alexis Teixeira
I’ve attended both in person and virtual events and have found them to be the best zoom panel conversations out there
Erica Amatori
Erica Amatori
Maker
@alexis_teixeira thanks for the love <3
