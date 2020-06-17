Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
Who doesn't love thoughtfully curated events!?
Upvote (5)Share
Hunter
@ericaamatori what event are you most excited about coming up?
Thanks for posting Perpetua Project, Tristan! What started as 20-person dinners around specific industries ended up growing to 100+ person events. Though during these times, we offer virtual panels with Founders, Partners, and Senior Operators to our curated network, in addition to other resources.
Upvote (7)Share
Wow, I think this is exceptional and a different way of doing it. Networking is by far the number 1 skill that has helped me throughout my life and I think you'll take this far Erica!!
Upvote (5)Share
@bryan_wish Thanks Bryan!
This is awesome!!!
Upvote (4)Share
@sarah_wood1 Woo - we think so too ;)
I’ve attended both in person and virtual events and have found them to be the best zoom panel conversations out there
Upvote (5)Share
@alexis_teixeira thanks for the love <3