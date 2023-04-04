Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Perpend
Perpend

Perpend

A new UI wrapper to level up your GPT game

Free
Embed
Perpend is a new UI wrapper to experiment with OpenAI's GPT models. With this micro-tool, you can experiment dynamic prompts, adjust API parameters easily, and do much more. Supports GPT-4 as well.
Launched in Artificial Intelligence by
Perpend
Thanks.io
Thanks.io
Ad
Automatic direct mail that delights users & customers
About this launch
Perpend
PerpendA new UI wrapper to level up your GPT game
0
reviews
10
followers
Perpend by
Perpend
was hunted by
Mighil
in Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Mighil
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Perpend
is not rated yet. This is Perpend's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-