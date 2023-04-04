Products
Home
→
Product
→
Perpend
Perpend
A new UI wrapper to level up your GPT game
Perpend is a new UI wrapper to experiment with OpenAI's GPT models. With this micro-tool, you can experiment dynamic prompts, adjust API parameters easily, and do much more. Supports GPT-4 as well.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
by
Perpend
About this launch
Perpend
A new UI wrapper to level up your GPT game
Perpend by
Perpend
was hunted by
Mighil
in
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Mighil
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Perpend
is not rated yet. This is Perpend's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
