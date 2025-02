This is a launch from Permit.io See 2 previous launches

Permit AI Access Control Fine-Grained Permissions for AI-Powered Applications Visit Upvote 55

Permit.io AI Access Control brings fine-grained authorization (FGA) to AI workflows, ensuring AI models interact safely with sensitive data, external APIs, and users - all without developers having to build this from scratch

Free Options Launch tags: API • SaaS • Developer Tools

Meet the team Show more Show more