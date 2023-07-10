Products
This is the latest launch from Permar AI
See Permar AI’s previous launch →
Permar AI
Permar AI
Generate landing pages in seconds
With Permar AI you can generate an conversion rate optimised Landing Page with a single prompt. Just upload a text and we generate the Landing Page for you.
Launched in
Website Builder
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
Permar AI
Permar AI
Generate your optimised Landing Page with a simple prompt
15
reviews
712
followers
Follow for updates
Permar AI by
Permar AI
was hunted by
Matthias Strafinger
in
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Matthias Strafinger
and
Matteo Berchier
. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
Permar AI
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
