Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Permar AI
See Permar AI’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Permar
Permar
Generate Landing Pages with a simple prompt
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
With Permar you can generate Landing Pages in Seconds. 1. In the brand hub you can enter your style guide 2. Enter a text prompt explaining your product or service 3. Choose a template Then we deploy the landing page for you.
Launched in
Marketing
Website Builder
Artificial Intelligence
by
Permar AI
Rocketadmin
Ad
Launch admin panel in under 5 minutes
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Permar AI
Generate your optimised Landing Page with a simple prompt
14
reviews
687
followers
Follow for updates
Permar by
Permar AI
was hunted by
Matthias Strafinger
in
Marketing
,
Website Builder
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matthias Strafinger
and
Matteo Berchier
. Featured on July 7th, 2023.
Permar AI
is rated
4.3/5 ★
by 14 users. It first launched on April 27th, 2023.
Upvotes
29
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report