Permanent Record
Permanent Record
Edward Snowden's explosive memoir is now available
Politics
Books
Permanent Record is the extraordinary account of a bright young man who grew up online – a man who became a spy, a whistleblower, and, in exile, the Internet’s conscience. Written with wit, grace, passion, and an unflinching candor,
31 minutes ago
What's in Edward Snowden's new book? Justice department sues whistleblower over 'Permanent Record'
The same day as the release of Edward Snowden's new book "Permanent Record" the Justice Department announced a lawsuit against the at-large whistleblower. In a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Virginia, it was announced that Snowden is being sued for violating the non-disclosure agreements he signed during his employment with the CIA and NSA.
Permanent Record by Edward Snowden review - the whistleblower's memoir
Towards the end of Edward Snowden's memoir, he hands the narrative to his partner, Lindsay Mills, in the form of the diary she was keeping at the time he was "outing" himself as a whistleblower intent on revealing the most cherished secrets, and rampant ambitions, of the American and British spy agencies.
The US is suing Edward Snowden over his memoir
The government also argues he violated NDAs by giving speeches on intelligence issues. As such, it's seeking to recover all of Snowden's earnings from the book. The US won't try to hamper publication or distribution of Permanent Record, though -- doing so would violate Snowden's First Amendment rights.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
I've already ordered my copy and cannot wait to read this. Not surprisingly the US government is already suing Snowden over the book
