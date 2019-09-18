What's in Edward Snowden's new book? Justice department sues whistleblower over 'Permanent Record' The same day as the release of Edward Snowden's new book "Permanent Record" the Justice Department announced a lawsuit against the at-large whistleblower. In a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Virginia, it was announced that Snowden is being sued for violating the non-disclosure agreements he signed during his employment with the CIA and NSA.