Periodic Table Style iOS 14 Icons

Pizza Yap
Maker
Product Designer
I know I know here comes again another icon pack...but why not, right? 😁 I've used these icons in my iPhone previously and I think is good to sell it and try out Gumroad again! Feels good to launch something, and hope to get you all support on this 🙏 I tend to read on the text more than recognizing icon shapes (👀 at new Google app icons). That's why I come out with this idea using the Periodic Table as an inspiration for the icons. It might seem too simple but it kinda works well for me. Hopefully, you can benefit from it too! ✨ Currently it's 50%OFF on Black Friday Cyber Monday Sales! ✨ It's now $9 (Usual price: $18)! Grab it now before the sales go away!
