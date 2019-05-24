Periodic Table of Elements

Web based Periodic Table which can be customized to your needs.
Lets you easily build your own periodic table based on the properties you find important.
Sergey KulinkovichMaker@kulinkovich1 · Timestripe.com / Art. Lebedev Studio
Hello, Product Hunt 🖐 We developed a table with an adjustable layout that displays only the required data. Our layout draws on a database of parameters to compile tables according to each user’s needs. The database covers over 30 characteristics including electronic and nuclear, physical properties, occurrence in nature, discovery, and classification. We compiled various facts from the history of each element, including who discovered what — and when. We even show the flags of their home countries. Users can customize how the table looks by selecting cell colors and background, and toggling group labels, periods, atomic orbitals, the legend, and other elements. Overall, there are over 100 000 permutations of the table. Every time the table is modified, a unique link is created. This means you can pick up where you left off with a specific version, or share your table with others. Any table can be downloaded as a high-resolution file for free in just a couple of clicks. We would greatly appreciate any feedback. Thank you! :)
