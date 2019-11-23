Deals
Perimeter 81
Perimeter 81
The Zero trust secure network as a service
Productivity
Privacy
+ 1
Perimeter 81 is a Zero Trust Network as a Service designed to simplify secure network, cloud and application access for the modern and distributed workforce.
Featured
an hour ago
Perimeter 81 Raises $10M in Series A Funding | FinSMEs
Perimeter 81 , a Tel Aviv, Israel-based Zero Trust network provider for enterprises and organizations, raised $10m in Series A funding. The round was led by SonicWall, a Francisco Partners portfolio company, with participation from Spring Ventures, and existing investors.
Perimeter 81 announces $10m Series A funding and SonicWall partnership
Perimeter 81 has announced a partnership with SonicWall to provide a new unified network. Israel-based zero-trust cloud network provider Perimeter 81 has announced a $10m Series A funding round today (21 November), led by network security firm SonicWall, Spring Ventures and existing investors.
