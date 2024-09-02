Launches
Perimeter
Perimeter
AR based measuring app for iOS to create PDF blueprints
Measure the area and perimeter of any space by walking around it and placing markers in AR. The perimeter and area is recorded automatically, and you can export the results as a PDF blueprint.
Launched in
iOS
ARKit
DIY
by
Recall
was hunted by
Viszt Péter
in
iOS
,
ARKit
,
DIY
. Made by
Viszt Péter
. Featured on September 3rd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Perimeter's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
