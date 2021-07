This product is scheduled for July 27th, 2021 12:05 AM PDT .

Currently, only those with the link can see it. Upvoting is disabled until the post is live.

Perfekto offers a subscription box of ugly produce delivered right to your home, to help reduce food waste in Latin America - starting with Mexico City. The farm-to-table approach means products are fresher than in the supermarket and less CO2 is emitted. 💚 🎁 30% off on your first box Login to get promo code