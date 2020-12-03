discussion
Ilya Pirozhenko
Maker
Perfect Wiki is a simple wiki for organizing and sharing your team's collective knowledge. How Perfect wiki differs from builtin wiki? - Perfect Wiki has full text search, you can search through the whole wiki content instantly - With Perfect Wiki you can copy wiki pages between tabs - Perfect Wiki allows you to export any page at any moment of time to pdf or markdown - You can print any wiki page right from the Microsoft Teams What customers say? "We use Perfect Wiki as online and print available information source option for our employees. There are many times when a printed version is necessary." Andrea Wells, one of Perfect Wiki early users
