Perfect Recall
Record and share bite-size clips from your Zoom calls
David Gu
MakerCo-founder of Perfect Recall
Hi Product Hunt 😺, and thanks for the hunt Kat! After months of bug-squashing and working with our lovely beta users, we're sharing Perfect Recall for early public access. Perfect Recall lets you record and share bite-size clips from your Zoom calls. We got the idea for Perfect Recall while pivoting from our last startup. We were doing about 15 calls a week trying to figure out what to work on, and taking notes during these calls became a really tedious task. Worse, it was hard to focus on the call while simultaneously typing down notes; sometimes we lost important pieces of information forever. When I was trying to communicate leanings from my calls to my cofounder, I couldn't convey all the nuances from the conversations I had. And after while, our memories of old calls had mostly faded and we only had our rough notes to go off of. To solve our own problem, we built Perfect Recall to let us take "video notes" during Zoom calls. Here's how it works: 1. During your calls, run our desktop app and press Ctrl+Space to mark important moments. You can also write notes in our app, which are timestamped to the video recording 2. After the call ends, the recording will automatically be uploaded to our web app 3. In the web app, view the recording of your call, a transcription, and the highlights/notes you made during the call. You can also create highlights after the call. 4. Share these video highlights as bite-size snippets with anyone, anywhere. 🙂 What makes us different from existing recording and transcription tools is that we focus on creating highlights during calls and make it easy to share these highlights with others. Watching through hours of calls to pick out the important points isn't very fun or practical ☹️ so marking important points as they happen is our solution. Text notes can never really capture what actually happened, and we found that short video clips were way more fun to watch, and more expressive as well. Our beta users use Perfect Recall for customer interviews, design reviews, sales calls, UX research and so much more. We're still discovering the different ways Perfect Recall can be used. We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts on this. If you want to try us out, we're currently onboarding our next batch of users at perfectrecall.app! 😺
Awesome product, great experience using it so far! Looking forward to being able to search and organize in more ways =]
+1 for a great product! It's been huge being able to stay present in Zoom convos and not have to type notes or paraphrase soundbites from customers
I've been looking for something exactly like this! Excited to try it
Best thing about Perfect Recall is that I can stay focused on what’s important during the meeting. And quickly take my notes immediately after. Love this product.
