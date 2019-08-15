Deals
Perfect Prime
Perfect Prime
Skip ads and recaps on Amazon Prime Video
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
+ 2
Perfect Prime is a chrome extension that improves the Amazon Prime video experience for power users.
* Automatically skip intros/ads/recaps
* Automatically play the next episode OR always watch the credits!
It is the sister extension to Never Ending Netflix.
an hour ago
JonLuca De Caro
PerfectPrime is the sister extension to Never Ending Netflix,
https://chrome.google.com/websto...
- the same product, just for Netflix!
4 hours ago
