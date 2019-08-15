Log InSign up
Perfect Prime

Skip ads and recaps on Amazon Prime Video

Perfect Prime is a chrome extension that improves the Amazon Prime video experience for power users.
* Automatically skip intros/ads/recaps
* Automatically play the next episode OR always watch the credits!
It is the sister extension to Never Ending Netflix.
Discussion
JonLuca De Caro
JonLuca De Caro
Maker
PerfectPrime is the sister extension to Never Ending Netflix, https://chrome.google.com/websto... - the same product, just for Netflix!
