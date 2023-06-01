Products
Perfect Fit
Perfect Fit
Test your hand eye coordination
Upvote 14
Free
Stats
Perfect Fit: A game of precision and timing. Move the paddles to select your gap size, and drop the cube. It's simple to play, yet challenging to master. Can you get a Perfect Fit? Dive in and take the ultimate challenge now!
Launched in
Android
Indie Games
Free Games
+1 by
About this launch
0
reviews
13
followers
Follow for updates
was hunted by
Huss
in
Android
,
Indie Games
,
Free Games
. Made by
Huss
. Featured on June 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Perfect Fit 's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report