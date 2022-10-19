Products
Home
Product
Perfect
Perfect
The easiest way to find, reach and engage with talents
Perfect is an AI-powered platform that provides a smart, revolutionary, effortless way to recruit incredible talents.
Launched in
Hiring
Tech
Human Resources
by
Perfect
About this launch
Perfect
The easiest way to find, reach and engage with talents
Perfect by
Perfect
Israel Ferrera
Hiring
Tech
Human Resources
Israel Ferrera
. Featured on October 19th, 2022.
Perfect
is not rated yet. This is Perfect's first launch.
4
1
#36
#134
