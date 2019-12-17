Discussion
Ethan Naluz
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I'm Ethan, Co-Maker of Pepper, a robocall-blocking mobile app. I'm super stoked to hear all the helpful feedback, questions, and comments from the Product Hunt community (aka constructively roast us please). 💢 Problem There are over 5 billion robocalls each month, *just* in the U.S. alone, and we're on track to hit 62 billion by the end of 2019. Everyone gets them, and everyone hates them. Although there are some robocall blocking solutions out there, most of them just flag suspicious calls by adding something like “Scam Likely” to the caller ID, but they don't actually stop the calls from ever (annoyingly) ringing your phone. Rather than selling vaccinations, they're selling medication. 💡Solution What if, just like for emails, you had a spam filter for your calls? That's exactly what we built. Pepper is a spam filter for your phone calls. Instead, of warning you that a call *might* a robocaller, Pepper blocks robocalls from ever ringing your phone in the first place, so you don’t even get call notifications unless they’re confirmed to be from a human. So far, not a single robocall has been able to get past our spam filter. With Pepper, you can feel confident that calls will never be "Scam Likely", instead they'll be from a "Person Definitely". Start 2020 right with no robocalls-- we're offering a one-week free trial until January 1st! ⚙️ How It Works 1. Download the app (https://callpepper.co/#/app) 2. Make an account 3. During setup, we help you forward your calls to our spam filter 4. Robocalls are blocked ❔FAQs Q: What phone carriers does Pepper support? A: We currently support AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Sorry Sprint customers, we're working on it! Q: Does Pepper work outside of the United States? A: Not yet, but if we get enough demand, we just might. Q: Can I sign up with my Google Voice number? A: We currently only support cellular phone numbers.
