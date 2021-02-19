discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Pooria Rashidi
Maker
I think self-doubt is the biggest barrier to success for people who are doing their own thing. Call us makers, founders, indie hackers, whatever - we have this heavy, lonely uncertainty haunting us until we finally hook into our opportunity and "make it". Once we make it, then we don't really need a pep talk - the proof is in the pudding. But until then, the doubt is real. "Am I meant for this? Is this this going to work?" I know because personally I've been knocked down quite a few times by that self-doubt. Over time, I learned to cope with it, and one way that works well for me is to give myself a pep talk. Not a cheesy one full of empty platitudes (I'm allergic to that), but a thoughtful re-assessment of the situation. I already know that self-doubt is just a perspective, but sometimes it takes a good pep talk to force a shift into a better mindset. Since this method works for me, I figured I'd share it to others who need it. I know some will cringe at the idea of a pep talk, but if you think it's something that would give you an extra push, I hope you'll give it a try.
Share
Hi @pjrashidi! What a great idea. Consuming success stories can be kind of toxic for self motivation. Im hosting a Norwegian podcast which has given me lots of moments of self-doubt. A great initiative - kudos, man!