Praveen Kumar
One of the clean UI / UX I have seen recently, Amazing!
🎉🎉 Hey Product Hunt! 👋 This is our second PH launch after an overwhelming response on our ‘1:1 Meeting Questions for Managers’, which was upvoted as the ‘#2 Product of the Day’ with ~ 750 upvotes. We are so grateful to you for all your support & love! 🥳 Today, we are super excited to launch our core product Peoplebox (https://www.peoplebox.ai/) to help managers build amazing remote & distributed teams. If you are looking to keep up the remote team life or manage a distributed team, Peoplebox is here to help build stronger relationships & achieve great results with your remote teams. 🤫 A sneak peek into the distinct features of Peoplebox: ★ Great 1:1 meetings ★ - 1:1 meetings are among a manager’s most powerful tools to unleash the team’s true potential. 1:1s can work wonders, especially in remote work setup. Peoplebox makes your 1:1s great with some interesting features we discuss below. 👬 ★ Productivity Check-ins ★ - Team members can share their productivity since the last 1:1 along with what's working and what's not. This helps managers spot potential hang-ups and provide solutions. 🎯 ★ Continuous Performance Review ★ - Managers can review the performance of team members, private only to managers. This helps them reflect on how everyone is doing and to take preemptive action. 🤗 ★ Suggestive talking points & Integrations ★ - Sync your calendars, be it Gmail or Outlook, and get talking points to managers and employees to make 1:1s agenda rich & meaningful. Manage everything from Slack. 📆 ★ Actions ★ - No great relationship can be established without taking real actions. Peoplebox allows you to create action items, assign them, and even set a reminder! Pending action items from your previous 1:1s are placed right on top to help you start the meeting in the right way. ✅ At Peoplebox, our vision is to help teams embrace remote work and its benefits without worrying about the challenges like lack of team cohesion, visibility, alignment, or goals clarity. 😻 I really look forward to your feedback and hope to help you and your teams get the best out of remote work.
I have been using the product since the start(I am one of the developers building it). My meetings with @alagu have changed completely. There is so much more to discuss and everything stays structured and at 1 place. I had never done 1:1's before this and now I feel that everything has changed. A product to help with it is amazing. From one report to another - Ask your manager to try it out, I assure you that you would feel a huge difference.
Nailed the use case, I see many managers struggling with all round questions to ask and managing a separate confluence wiki for every 1-1. This is a 10x improvement.
Thanks a ton @piyushnarwani :) 🙏. We have a lot more features coming that are specific for challenges in remote and distributed teams. Stay with us :)
Love the fact that you've given an option to try it live without having to sign in to evaluate the product. Also, the "Suggested Talking points" section is a lovely touch
@rajagopal_natarajan Thanks a ton. We got a lot of users hesitating to sync their calendar without getting their hands dirty. We are glad you liked it.
