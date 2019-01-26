Stick, capture and share the people, places and things you care about for your local neighborhood to uncover using AR stickers. The more you stick, the smarter the neighborhood. Don't forget to #TellYourNeighbor !
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Andrew HicksMaker@andrewglennhicks · Co-founder of People. Places. Things.
We're just getting started and hope for as much constructive feedback as possible. We have a lot in the pipeline and look forward to making this the best it can be for you and your neighborhood. Invite your own neighbors with our door hangers available on our website! #TellYourNeighbor!
Upvote (1)Share·