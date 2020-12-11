discussion
Daniel Metcalfe
Maker💻 Software Creator from the UK.
I got the idea for this app when I received the first newsletter email from a music artist I really liked. It contained a row of social media icons which linked to their various profiles and it struck me how laborious it seemed to have to go to each site individually and follow the person on each site, I couldn't really be bothered! I set out to build People Not Platforms to solve this. I've not done that yet but I think this early iteration still offers a nice way to capture one's online presence.
