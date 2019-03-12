Log InSign up
Pensato

An app to explore over 1400 musical scales and modes

Pensato allows you to explore over 1400 musical scales and modes. You can view the chords and notes of each scale for any root note.
Forget chord progressions. Pensato music app creates scale progressions.Pensato is a universal app for exploring chords and scales in music. And it has a unique purpose. Instead of just helping you with creating chord progressions, it helps you come up with interesting scale progressions. What? Almost every song you hear has a chord progression.
Cult of MacCharlie Sorrel
