Pennywise is a multiplatform desktop application that allows you to open anything in a small floating window that always stays on top of the other applications all the time, allowing you to multitask with ease. No need to keep struggling with alt + tab, use pennywise and have your work in front of you all the time.
Kamran AhmedMaker@kamran_ahmed · Software Engineer
Hey Guys, Kamran here; author of Pennywise 👋 Pennywise is a cross platform application (works on Mac, windows and linux) that allows you to open anything in a floating browser window that stays on top of other applications. I made it mainly to show some mercy to my alt+tab keys on my keyboard. List of features are listed below: - Always stays on top of any open applications - Adjustable opacity – it gets out of your way while you work - Resize and place it anywhere - Shortcuts to make you more productive - Let's you multitask while you work - Opensource licensed under MIT - Lean small resource footprint, minimal User Interface. - Cross-platform works on MacOS, Windows and Linux And for the possible usecases, you can use it for: - Use it as a floating window for your calendar/checklist/assigned-tickets etc - Watching tutorial while you code? Open the video in Pennywise and keep it in front of you - Making a video course? Open the demo in Pennywise and show the output in real time - Working on some web UI? Open it in Pennywise to avoid pressing alt + tab again and again - Play some video, watch some talk or play some TV series while you work - Working on something non-familiar? Open the docs in Pennywise - Open that live football match that you won't want to miss - Use it as a desktop widget I developed it over the weekend and have some nice features planned in the roadmap. Feel free to jump in with the PRs or to suggest any features you would want to see 😎🙌
