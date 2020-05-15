Discussion
In this time it's never been more important to try to help each other through some of the deepest layoffs and hardest job cuts that the modern economy have ever seen. I think this is an important and valuable project and I'm glad Martin is working on it.
Hi everyone 👋🏼 Thanks for hunting us @garrytan! Martin here, I'm a cofounder of Pelion. In the last few weeks we've seen friends, customers, and former colleagues affected by layoffs in the technology industry. Mentors on Pelion spend a lot of 1:1 time with mentees, figuring out how to progress their careers. Many have reached out asking to do pro-bono work for those affected by the layoffs. We're launching Pelion Cares to enable more of these conversations. If you're able to commit a few hours to working with someone who's been laid off: please sign up. If you've been laid off: sign up and we'll match you with someone who can provide some measure of support. Being laid off will always be a terrible experience — perhaps we can help make it a less lonely one.
