Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
6 Reviews
Martin Permin
Maker
Hi everyone 👋🏼 Martin here — I'm a co-founder at Pelion. Whether you're looking to land a new job, be a better executive, or learn to use Figma, you can find a mentor to help you on Pelion.app. We started Pelion to give everyone access to career-changing mentorship. We enjoyed mentorship from wonderful people early on in our careers, and learned a ton. Now we're working to create a world in which talented people everywhere can find, motivate, and pay mentors who advance their careers. We're working to make birth-luck less important to career outcomes. Happy to answer questions!
Upvote (3)Share
Pro
Really cool idea! cc'ing @eriktorenberg (you'll dig this)
Upvote (3)Share
@eriktorenberg @rrhoover Thank you Ryan. You should sign up for deal flow. Lots founder-users 😉
I love this concept, and the product execution is stellar
Upvote (2)Share
@lenny_rachitsky Thank you! 🙏🏽
Hunter
Mentorship is going to be a big thing in 2020. Watch this space & startup!
Upvote (1)Share
This is awesome!
Upvote (1)Share
@frederikkofoed Thanks!