Alex Imbrea
Hi everyone 👋 We have recently started to organize recurrent movie nights at the office. Since then, choosing the right movie is a real challenge for us. Willing to automate and improve this process I started building Película, a fully customizable and open source voting web app. In the current version it is meant to be self-hosted and uses Firebase as backend, so it is free for everyone as long as they deploy it under their own account. It is not complete yet, but with the help of the community, it can be amazing! 🙂 The idea is to fork it, use it, customize it, and perhaps open a pull request with your great additions! It will be much appreciated! Depending on your reactions I will decide about building a hosted version of it, called La Película, allowing everyone to use it without any technical knowledge required. What do you think? I am super excited to hear your opinions on this.
Not just for work move nights, this is also a great way to decide what movies to watch when you're going out with friends. Super simple to use, and free and open-source. Looks great!
