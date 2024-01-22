Products
This is the latest launch from Peerlist
See Peerlist’s previous launch →
Peerlist 1.0
Peerlist 1.0
The professional network for people in tech
We’re reimagining the Professional Network. Join Peerlist for the most beautiful professional profile, community of people with ability, and credibility, and much more!
Launched in
Hiring
Social Media
Community
by
Peerlist
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Peerlist
Your most meaningful professional network
84
reviews
506
followers
Follow for updates
Peerlist 1.0 by
Peerlist
was hunted by
Akash Bhadange
in
Hiring
,
Social Media
,
Community
. Made by
Akash Bhadange
,
Yogini Bende
,
Vaishnav Chandurkar
,
Ankit Bansal
,
Jay Kadam
and
Nakshatra Saxena
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Peerlist
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 84 users. It first launched on May 24th, 2022.
Upvotes
231
Comments
66
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
