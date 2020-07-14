PeerBoard
Thanks @Kevin and hello hunters! My name is Mikhail, and I'm one of the creators and the CEO at PeerBoard. Having spent years at Facebook and watched multiple great communities grow, we decided to create a frictionless platform for the ever-evolving community space. Meet PeerBoard 🙂 PeerBoard is a plug & play community platform, a place for your members to share in-depth knowledge and help each other. The platform is optimized to work as a section of your website, and you can integrate it into any setup, from WordPress to custom-built environments. We're in our early stages of product development. Still, we are ready to open the doors to our second wave of partners: professional marketplaces, product companies, and private and public communities of all sorts. Welcome, and I hope we can be of help. Let me know if you have any questions!
Very clean UX and fits the market need. The documentation is also easy to help integration almost a no-code solution for building professional community within a private/public ecosystem.
Hey, this product is really awesome! Congratulations on your launch
Finally, platform independent community platform 👍👍👍
Awesome product !
